Tags: kevin mccarthy | gop | house | speaker

McCarthy's Speakership Quest on Shaky Ground

(Newsmax)

Monday, 14 November 2022 07:55 AM EST

Despite presiding over the GOP's seemingly successful effort to retake control of the House of Representatives, the highest-ranking House Republican, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, is suddenly feeling the heat from members of his own party who have expressed reservations about elevating the California congressman to House Speaker.

While McCarthy is currently running for the top House job uncontested, he soon could find himself with a challenger or in the unenviable position of having to cut deals just to secure the gig. Republicans appear to have won a slimmer-than-expected majority in the lower chamber and that underwhelming performance has empowered a vocal MAGA-aligned faction in the House who aren't fans of McCarthy.

platinum
Monday, 14 November 2022 07:55 AM
