'Deeply Troubling' Writings Imperil Biden's Supreme Court Pick

As President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson begins meeting with senators as part of the formal high court confirmation process, the left-leaning judge is likely to be pressed by Republicans on two papers she wrote early in her legal career that conservatives contend prove she plans to push a progressive agenda from the bench.

In the first, initially published anonymously in the Harvard Law Review, Jackson criticized the "excessiveness" of sex offenders' punishments. In the other, an amicus brief penned for the National Abortion Rights Action League, she seemingly took a hostile approach to the First Amendment by backing a law that prevented pro-life protesters from congregating outside abortion facilities.