The Life and Crimes of Kermit Gosnell

Of the millions of words written about the monstrous doctor who nearly single-handedly tilted the abortion debate toward pro-life, those written by a Pennsylvania grand jury tell his story the best.
"This case is about a doctor who killed babies and endangered women," wrote the grand jury that indicted him. "What we mean is that he regularly and illegally delivered live, viable babies in the third trimester of pregnancy – and then murdered these newborns by severing their spinal cords with scissors.
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