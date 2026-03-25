WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: kermit gosnell | death | abortion | philadelphia | grand jury | babies

The Life and Crimes of Kermit Gosnell

A 2013 photo shows Dr. Kermit Gosnell's Women's Medical Society facility in Philadelphia. Inset: Gosnell. (AP)

By    |   Thursday, 26 March 2026 07:59 AM EDT

Of the millions of words written about the monstrous doctor who nearly single-handedly tilted the abortion debate toward pro-life, those written by a Pennsylvania grand jury tell his story the best.

"This case is about a doctor who killed babies and endangered women," wrote the grand jury that indicted him. "What we mean is that he regularly and illegally delivered live, viable babies in the third trimester of pregnancy – and then murdered these newborns by severing their spinal cords with scissors.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Of the millions of words written about the monstrous doctor who nearly single-handedly tilted the abortion debate toward pro-life, those written by a Pennsylvania grand jury tell his story the best.
kermit gosnell, death, abortion, philadelphia, grand jury, babies
994
2026-59-26
Thursday, 26 March 2026 07:59 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved