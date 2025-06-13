Tags: | | | |

Rep. TJ Roberts Vows Kentucky Won't Be Sanctuary State A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Field Officer listens during a briefing on Jan. 27. Kentucky State Rep. TJ Roberts said lax immigration checks are turning Kentucky into a de facto sanctuary state. (AP)

Has Kentucky quietly become a sanctuary state? It has, according to one state representative who vowed Friday to do everything in his power to stop it. Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports! By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive: special investigative reports

breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington

in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines

thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else! All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today! Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin © 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.



platinum

Kentucky has quietly become a sanctuary state according to one state representative who vowed Friday to do everything in his power to stop it.

kentucky, tj roberts, immigration, sanctuary state, andy beshear

934

Tuesday, 17 June 2025 07:23 AM

2025-23-17

Tuesday, 17 June 2025 07:23 AM