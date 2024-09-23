WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: kentucky | andy beshear | ban | conversion therapy | republicans | baptists

Ky. GOP Leaders, Baptists Rail Against Governor's Ban on Conversion Therapy

Monday, 23 September 2024 10:08 AM EDT

Filing an executive order last week, Kentucky Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear did what the state legislature has refused to even consider: A ban on what is known as conversion therapy.

Beshear, whose national profile skyrocketed after being considered among the finalists for Kamala Harris' vice-presidential nominee, bucked the state legislature, which during its recent legislative session refused to bring out of committee a bill proposed by Democrats to ban the treatment.

Monday, 23 September 2024 10:08 AM
