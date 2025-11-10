WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: ken burns | documentary | american revolution | 250th anniversary

Ken Burns Tackles America's Founding Story

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Thursday, 13 November 2025 07:40 AM EST

After years of preparation, the American Revolution is finally getting the Ken Burns treatment in time for America's 250th anniversary in 2026.

"The American Revolution," the latest PBS offering from master documentarian Burns, is ceremoniously — though not necessarily purposely — timed to celebrate the commemoration.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
After years of preparation, the American Revolution is finally getting the Ken Burns treatment in time for America's 250th anniversary in 2026.
ken burns, documentary, american revolution, 250th anniversary
1516
2025-40-13
Thursday, 13 November 2025 07:40 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved