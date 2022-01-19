Kavanaugh 'Gravitating' Toward Supreme Court Swing Vote

After his role assuring liberals of at least a partial victory by helping to uphold a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh may be following in his predecessor's footsteps as a high court swing vote more closely than court watchers anticipated.

Despite the 6-3 majority that conservatives hold on the highest court in the land, Trump’s second — and most contentious — nominee has helped hand Democrats several victories since taking the bench.