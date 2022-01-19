×
Tags: kavanaugh | supreme court | swing vote

Kavanaugh 'Gravitating' Toward Supreme Court Swing Vote

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh at the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 5, 2019. (Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 19 January 2022 08:09 AM

After his role assuring liberals of at least a partial victory by helping to uphold a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh may be following in his predecessor's footsteps as a high court swing vote more closely than court watchers anticipated.

Despite the 6-3 majority that conservatives hold on the highest court in the land, Trump’s second — and most contentious — nominee has helped hand Democrats several victories since taking the bench.

After his role assuring liberals of at least a partial victory by helping to uphold a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh may be following in his predecessor's footsteps as a high court swing vote.
Wednesday, 19 January 2022 08:09 AM
