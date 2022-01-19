Kavanaugh 'Gravitating' Toward Supreme Court Swing Vote

After his role assuring liberals of at least a partial victory by helping to uphold a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh may be following in his predecessor's footsteps as a high court swing vote more closely than court watchers anticipated.
Despite the 6-3 majority that conservatives hold on the highest court in the land, Trump’s second — and most contentious — nominee has helped hand Democrats several victories since taking the bench.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin