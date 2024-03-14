Dems Pan Sen. Britt as 'Trad Wife' After SOTU Response 'Struck a Chord'

Instead of acknowledging that the GOP selected a young, female rising senator to deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, establishment media outlets have branded Alabama's Katie Britt as nothing more than a so-called "trad wife," foreshadowing a coming battle for suburban women who could play a pivotal role in the 2024 presidential election.

"Trad wife," which is short for "traditional wife," is the buzzword most attached to the senator after she delivered the GOP response from her kitchen, where she boasted that in addition to serving her constituents, she is also a "proud wife and mom of two school-aged kids."