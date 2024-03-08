×
Tags: kathy hochul | policies | national guard | subway | new york | law enforcement | crime

Hochul's National Guard Subway Deployment a 'Power Play'

New York State Police patrol Penn Station in Midtown on March 7. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to curb subway crime includes mental health outreach, enhanced NYPD-District Attorney cooperation, installation of new security cameras, and deploying 1000 additional National Guardsmen, State Police, and officers to a third of subway stops. (AP)

By    |   Friday, 08 March 2024 07:21 AM EST

Democrat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to send in National Guard troops to help make the Big Apple's increasingly dangerous subway system safe for millions of passengers could be a "test run" for other large cities facing similar issues – but law enforcement experts blasted the announcement as a "power play" and "political stunt," noting the rise in crime is a result of the policies enacted by Hochul and those in her party.

Following a string of high-profile subway crimes, Hochul announced a series of plans aimed at making the transportation network safer – including deploying 750 members of the National Guard, 250 state troopers, and police officers from the state's Metropolitan Transportation Authority to assist the New York Police Department.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

Friday, 08 March 2024 07:21 AM
