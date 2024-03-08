Hochul's National Guard Subway Deployment a 'Power Play'

Democrat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to send in National Guard troops to help make the Big Apple's increasingly dangerous subway system safe for millions of passengers could be a "test run" for other large cities facing similar issues – but law enforcement experts blasted the announcement as a "power play" and "political stunt," noting the rise in crime is a result of the policies enacted by Hochul and those in her party.

Following a string of high-profile subway crimes, Hochul announced a series of plans aimed at making the transportation network safer – including deploying 750 members of the National Guard, 250 state troopers, and police officers from the state's Metropolitan Transportation Authority to assist the New York Police Department.