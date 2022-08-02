×
Tags: karine jean pierre | white house | press secretary | joe biden

Experts: Karine Jean-Pierre 'Still Hapless,' 'Like a Deer in the Headlights'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 29. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 02 August 2022 06:43 AM EDT

With President Joe Biden isolating again after another positive coronavirus test and Vice President Kamala Harris limited to mostly low-visibility engagements after a series of high-profile gaffes early in her tenure, the face and voice of the administration has been newly appointed press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre – and that voice has mostly replied: "I don't have anything."

Jean-Pierre has struggled to fill the shoes of her experienced predecessor since taking over the press secretary role from Jen Psaki, who departed for a job at MSNBC. In her three months on the job, Jean-Pierre's presence in the briefing room has been heavily criticized as her interactions with the press have been rife with fumbles, stumbles, and bumbles as she refuses to waver from her briefing book and consistently struggles to answer reporters' questions.

With President Joe Biden isolating again and Vice President Kamala Harris limited to mostly low-visibility engagements, the face and voice of the administration has been press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre – and that voice has mostly replied: "I don't have anything."
