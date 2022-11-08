×
Tags: kari lake | arizona | 2022 elections | donald trump | media bias | governor

How Kari Lake Surged in Arizona

(Newsmax)

Tuesday, 08 November 2022 07:38 AM EST

Kari Lake's unabashed, controversial views about the "stolen" 2020 election, her embrace of former President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda, and unapologetic and antagonistic treatment of traditional media outlets have led to her bucking plenty of pundits' predictions, with the one-time Republican long shot now seemingly cruising to victory in the Arizona governor's race.

Recent polls indicate that the longtime former TV news anchor is expected to edge out her challenger, Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, in the Grand Canyon State, a once-conservative stronghold that appeared to shift toward a purple state after narrowly swinging for President Joe Biden in 2020.

Tuesday, 08 November 2022 07:38 AM
