Who Determines a 25th Amendment Case?

If Vice President Kamala Harris wanted to use special counsel Robert Hur's scathing classified documents report eviscerating President Joe Biden's mental acuity to boost herself to the No. 1 job, she would have to convince a majority of his closest confidants that he is no longer fit to serve as leader of the free world.

For Harris – who told The Wall Street Journal she was "ready to serve" just two days before the report dropped – to be named acting president, she would have to sway only a simple majority of the 15 executive Cabinet members to sign onto a 25th Amendment case that finds Biden is no longer able to perform his duties.