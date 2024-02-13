×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kamala harris | president | robert hur | 25th amendment | joe biden | classified documents

Who Determines a 25th Amendment Case?

Secretary of State Antony Blinken's silence on President Joe Biden's mental acuity may signify his strong loyalty, as insiders suggest he shares the closest relationship with Biden within the Cabinet. (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 13 February 2024 07:29 AM EST

If Vice President Kamala Harris wanted to use special counsel Robert Hur's scathing classified documents report eviscerating President Joe Biden's mental acuity to boost herself to the No. 1 job, she would have to convince a majority of his closest confidants that he is no longer fit to serve as leader of the free world.

For Harris – who told The Wall Street Journal she was "ready to serve" just two days before the report dropped – to be named acting president, she would have to sway only a simple majority of the 15 executive Cabinet members to sign onto a 25th Amendment case that finds Biden is no longer able to perform his duties.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
If Vice President Kamala Harris wanted to use special counsel Robert Hur's report eviscerating President Joe Biden's mental acuity to boost herself to the No. 1 job, she would have to convince his closest confidants that he is no longer fit to serve as leader.
kamala harris, president, robert hur, 25th amendment, joe biden, classified documents
1286
2024-29-13
Tuesday, 13 February 2024 07:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved