'Bungling' Kamala Harris Seems 'Destined to Fail'

Vice President Kamala Harris has "bungled" multiple prominent assignments, committed high-profile gaffes during interviews, and so far, has little to show after being saddled with a packed portfolio and multiple crises, creating a situation in which experts say she's "destined to fail."

Tom Basile, political commentator and host of "America Right Now with Tom Basile," said it isn't historically unusual for vice presidents to be "thrown under the bus," or "relegated to the scenery." But he said what is happening to Harris now could create consensus among key Democrats that she's just "unelectable."