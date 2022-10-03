Kamala Harris Proves Critics Right With North Korea Gaffe

Sometimes the experts are right.
Foreign policy experts say Vice President Kamala Harris squandered another opportunity at redemption and missed a shot to show off her alleged international diplomatic acumen when she hailed the U.S.' alliance with the "Republic of North Korea" – instead of South Korea – during her recent trip to the demilitarized zone separating the two nations.
