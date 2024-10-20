Minorities Turning Away From Kamala Harris

A set of surveys from the Pew Research Center this month reveals that Vice President Kamala Harris is losing support among Black, Hispanic, and Asian voters, with most of her supporters voting primarily against former President Donald Trump rather than for her.
The findings come just weeks ahead of the 2024 presidential election, which polling suggests will be a close race.
