Harris' Characterization of 'Secure Border' Is 'Patently False'

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris gives remarks at an event celebrating the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 13. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 16 September 2022 06:40 AM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris may come to regret not taking a trip to the southern border because on Thursday morning the border came to her.

Nearly 100 illegal immigrants from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia, and Mexico arrived in a pair of buses outside Harris' residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., sent there by Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott just days after Harris insisted that "we have a secure border" during an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press."

platinum
