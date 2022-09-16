Harris' Characterization of 'Secure Border' Is 'Patently False'

Vice President Kamala Harris may come to regret not taking a trip to the southern border because on Thursday morning the border came to her.
Nearly 100 illegal immigrants from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia, and Mexico arrived in a pair of buses outside Harris' residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., sent there by Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott just days after Harris insisted that "we have a secure border" during an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press."
