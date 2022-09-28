Kamala Harris Meeting With North Koreans on DMZ Trip Would Be 'Disastrous'

Vice President Kamala Harris' previous trips abroad have been fraught with gaffes and scored few achievements for the Biden administration – and foreign policy experts expect that pattern to continue when Harris visits the demilitarized zone separating North Korea and South Korea on Thursday.

The vice president's trip, which also includes a stop in Japan for assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe, comes in the aftermath of Sunday's launch by the Hermit Kingdom of a ballistic missile. The test was the first in four months, marking a period of relative quiet for Kim Jong Un's regime. The despot had previously stepped up the frequency of his provocative launches after President Joe Biden took office, following years of calm during the latter part of the Trump administration.