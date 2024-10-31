Faith Leaders Slam Harris for Vow of No Abortion Exemptions

Faith leaders delivered withering attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris after she said during an interview on NBC News there would be no religious concessions in her plans to federalize abortion law.
"We heard unprecedented extremism from Kamala Harris, the most radically pro-abortion candidate to ever seek the presidency,” said Timothy Head, executive director of the Faith & Freedom Coalition.
