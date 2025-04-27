Captured Chinese Fighters in Ukraine Signal Deeper Beijing-Moscow Alliance

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said during a briefing at the European Union-Ukraine Association Council meeting on recently that China was a crucial supporter of Russia. She labeled China as the "main sponsor" of Russia for the war in Ukraine.
"It is clear that China is the key enabler of Russia's war. Without Chinese support, Russia wouldn't be able to wage the war in the amount that they are waging this," Kallas said.
John Mills ✉
Col. John Mills, ret., served 33 years in the Army and also as a senior civilian in government and at national security-related think tanks. He is the former director of cybersecurity policy in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.