Juror Anonymity in Question After Judge Bans MSNBC From Rittenhouse Trial

Trial attorneys worry that potential jurors may be more hesitant to serve on a high-profile case after an MSNBC employee allegedly followed a bus leaving the courthouse that was transporting the jurors still deliberating in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

While it doesn’t appear that an actual breach of security occurred, on Thursday the judge presiding over the case banned staff from the news outlet from entering the Kenosha, Wisconsin, courthouse for the remainder of the trial, which concluded Friday. An investigation into the incident, which occurred Wednesday night, is still underway.