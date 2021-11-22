×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Kyle Rittenhouse | juror | msnbc | rittenhouse trial

Juror Anonymity in Question After Judge Bans MSNBC From Rittenhouse Trial

Kyle Rittenhouse puts his hand over his face as he is found not guilty on all counts at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Nov. 19. (Sean Krajacic - Pool/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 22 November 2021 07:01 AM

Trial attorneys worry that potential jurors may be more hesitant to serve on a high-profile case after an MSNBC employee allegedly followed a bus leaving the courthouse that was transporting the jurors still deliberating in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

While it doesn’t appear that an actual breach of security occurred, on Thursday the judge presiding over the case banned staff from the news outlet from entering the Kenosha, Wisconsin, courthouse for the remainder of the trial, which concluded Friday. An investigation into the incident, which occurred Wednesday night, is still underway.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Trial attorneys worry that potential jurors may be more hesitant to serve on a high-profile case after an MSNBC employee allegedly followed a bus leaving the courthouse that was transporting the jurors still deliberating in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. While it doesn't appear...
juror, msnbc, rittenhouse trial
1023
2021-01-22
Monday, 22 November 2021 07:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved