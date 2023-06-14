How Do You Survive 40 Days in the Jungle?

Four indigenous Huitoto children who were stranded when their plane crashed in the Amazon last month, defied all odds, surviving 40 days in the lush but treacherous jungle before their miraculous rescue on Friday.

A massive search had been underway for weeks before the siblings – 13-year-old Lesly Jacobombaire Mucutuy, 9-year-old Soleiny Jacobombaire Mucutuy, 4-year-old Tien Ranoque Mucutuy, and infant Cristin Ranoque Mucutuy – were found alive by Colombian soldiers.