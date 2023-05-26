Pride Month May Be 'Muted' After Bud Light, Target Backlash

Companies rolling out campaigns in support of June's Pride Awareness Month may take a more "nuanced" approach following consumer backlash to recent initiatives from Bud Light and Target, marketing and branding experts predict.
Bud Light sales are still in free-fall after beer drinkers began boycotting the brand after a controversial campaign with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin