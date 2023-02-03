Calls to End Objective Journalism Are 'Problematic'

The re-emergence of "advocacy journalism" has coincided with a steady erosion of public trust in the media that communication experts fear will only continue as objectivity – once the hallmark of news reporting – is replaced with coverage that merely fits a certain political narrative.

The concept of journalistic objectivity, or presenting a story without bias, has long been a standard for newsrooms. Yet, it appears to be a value that is going by the wayside as the next generation of journalists embrace the notion that "objectivity has to go."