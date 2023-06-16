Ernst Has Plan to Stop IRS 'Playing SWAT Team Dress-Up'

The "weaponization of government" has become shorthand among conservatives for alleged Justice Department and FBI overreach, however, at least one Republican senator is focused on concerns about the literal weaponization of a different federal organ: the IRS.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, introduced legislation this week to prevent the federal government from providing arms and ammunition to IRS agents. The bill has already garnered support from a government watchdog organization and a gun rights group.