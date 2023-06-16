×
Tags: joni ernst | irs | agents | bill | weaponization | government | doj

Ernst Has Plan to Stop IRS 'Playing SWAT Team Dress-Up'

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 16 June 2023 07:38 AM EDT

The "weaponization of government" has become shorthand among conservatives for alleged Justice Department and FBI overreach, however, at least one Republican senator is focused on concerns about the literal weaponization of a different federal organ: the IRS.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, introduced legislation this week to prevent the federal government from providing arms and ammunition to IRS agents. The bill has already garnered support from a government watchdog organization and a gun rights group.

