Depp Verdict Celebrated as Win Over 'Fake News'

The eroding credibility of establishment media outlets took another hit this week after a jury found actor Johnny Depp was defamed by ex-wife Amber Heard in an opinion piece the actress authored for the Washington Post – a once-revered newspaper whose integral role in the Depp trial served as only its most recent blunder in a string of embarrassing missteps.

While public trust in the corporate media has been crumbling for years, Edelman's 2022 global "Trust Barometer" calculates that 67% of people worldwide believe journalists are "purposely trying to mislead people by saying things they know are false or gross exaggerations."