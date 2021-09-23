×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Abortion | Supreme Court | john roberts | scotus | abortion | ruling

Why Justice Roberts Went AWOL on Texas Abortion Case

Chief Justice John Roberts sits during a group photo of the Justices at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on April 23, 2021. (ERIN SCHAFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 23 September 2021 07:24 AM

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts' control over the highest court may be on shaky ground after his recent decision to side with the liberal minority on the bench for a ruling regarding a Texas law banning most abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Roberts was on the losing side of the 5-4 decision, which ultimately allowed the ban on abortions after six weeks into a pregnancy to stay in place.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts' control over the highest court may be on shaky ground after his recent decision to side with the liberal minority on the bench for a ruling regarding a Texas law...
john roberts, scotus, abortion, ruling
1256
2021-24-23
Thursday, 23 September 2021 07:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App