Why Justice Roberts Went AWOL on Texas Abortion Case

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts' control over the highest court may be on shaky ground after his recent decision to side with the liberal minority on the bench for a ruling regarding a Texas law banning most abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected.
Roberts was on the losing side of the 5-4 decision, which ultimately allowed the ban on abortions after six weeks into a pregnancy to stay in place.
