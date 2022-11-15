Blame McCain-Feingold for GOP Losses in Pa., Ex-state Chair Says

The outcome of last week's elections in Pennsylvania might have been different had it not been for the late Sen. John McCain and his landmark 2002 McCain-Feingold campaign finance reform act, former Pennsylvania GOP Chairman Alan Novak told Newsmax.
Novak served as party chairman from 1998 until 2004, a period during which Republicans dominated Pennsylvania politics and boasted a state organization that was well-funded and organized. He also served as party chairman in Chester County, a bellwether county near Philadelphia that has trended from being solidly Republican 20 years ago to being solidly Democrat today.
