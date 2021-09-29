×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden Administration | Climate Change | john kerry | climate | czar

John Kerry Has 'Accomplished Very Little as Climate Czar'

Climate czar John Kerry speaks onstage during the 2021 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 1 at Sheraton New York. (Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)
 

By    |   Wednesday, 29 September 2021 07:11 AM

Climate czar John Kerry has trotted the globe on a mission to convince other nations to take climate change seriously – but after visiting 14 countries in nine months, his pitch to other nations to “do what the science tells us to do” has netted him far more frequent flier miles than it has yielded commitments.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Climate czar John Kerry has trotted the globe on a mission to convince other nations to take climate change seriously - but after visiting 14 countries in nine months, his pitch to other nations to "do what the science tells us to do" has netted him far more frequent flier...
john kerry, climate, czar
1109
2021-11-29
Wednesday, 29 September 2021 07:11 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App