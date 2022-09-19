×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: john fetterman | mehmet oz | senate | pennsylvania | polls

Fetterman Coverage Shows Media 'Double Standard' as Oz Closes Gap

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 19 September 2022 06:54 AM EDT

Recent polls from Pennsylvania indicate that Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz is closing the gap in the home stretch of a high-profile Senate race against Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman – but as Oz picks up momentum and questions about Fetterman's post-stroke health grow widespread, political strategists say it's no surprise that establishment media outlets have swooped in to defend the Democrat.

Fetterman sported a double-digit lead over Oz earlier this summer, during a period when the Democrat largely campaigned from his home as he recovered from a stroke. A recent CBS News poll, however, shows that Fetterman now leads Oz by just five points among likely voters in the Keystone State.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Recent polls from Pennsylvania indicate that Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz is closing the gap in the home stretch of a high-profile Senate race against Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.
john fetterman, mehmet oz, senate, pennsylvania, polls
1143
2022-54-19
Monday, 19 September 2022 06:54 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved