Fetterman Coverage Shows Media 'Double Standard' as Oz Closes Gap

Recent polls from Pennsylvania indicate that Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz is closing the gap in the home stretch of a high-profile Senate race against Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman – but as Oz picks up momentum and questions about Fetterman's post-stroke health grow widespread, political strategists say it's no surprise that establishment media outlets have swooped in to defend the Democrat.

Fetterman sported a double-digit lead over Oz earlier this summer, during a period when the Democrat largely campaigned from his home as he recovered from a stroke. A recent CBS News poll, however, shows that Fetterman now leads Oz by just five points among likely voters in the Keystone State.