×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: john fetterman | mehmet oz | pennsylvania | elections | health | campaign

Fetterman 'Diligently' Following Biden's 'Basement Strategy' Playbook

Democrat Senate candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman speaks during a rally at the Bayfront Convention Center in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 12. (Nate Smallwood/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 01 September 2022 06:16 AM EDT

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and Democrat candidate for Senate John Fetterman isn't shy about pushing a progressive agenda that includes decriminalizing marijuana, releasing prisoners, and easing voter identification laws – and, so far, he has advocated for these positions largely from his home.

Due to a stroke that sidelined Fetterman from the campaign trail in mid-May, he's spent the past several months vying for voters' support from the confines of his home, relying on social media and TV ads to attack his Republican opponent, celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, and share his legislative priorities.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and Democrat candidate for Senate John Fetterman isn't shy about pushing a progressive agenda and, so far, he has advocated for these positions largely from his home.
john fetterman, mehmet oz, pennsylvania, elections, health, campaign
1343
2022-16-01
Thursday, 01 September 2022 06:16 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved