Fetterman 'Diligently' Following Biden's 'Basement Strategy' Playbook

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and Democrat candidate for Senate John Fetterman isn't shy about pushing a progressive agenda that includes decriminalizing marijuana, releasing prisoners, and easing voter identification laws – and, so far, he has advocated for these positions largely from his home.

Due to a stroke that sidelined Fetterman from the campaign trail in mid-May, he's spent the past several months vying for voters' support from the confines of his home, relying on social media and TV ads to attack his Republican opponent, celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, and share his legislative priorities.