Is 'Amnesty' Next for Senate After Bipartisan Gun Bill, Trailer Deaths?

Republican Sen. John Cornyn may not have been totally joking after all when he made a comment on the Senate floor about being ready to work on an immigration reform package, especially as the issue has garnered a slew of attention after a human smuggling accident caused the deaths of 53 people.

The Texan and No. 2 Senate Republican is no stranger to reaching across the aisle to pass legislation, which is why many thought he was serious when he was overheard telling Democrat California Sen. Alex Padilla on the Senate floor: "First guns, now it's immigration." Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., then added: "That's right, we're going to do it." The remarks came as the upper chamber passed bipartisan gun legislation that Cornyn was key in crafting and selling to his GOP colleagues.