×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | xi jinping | meet | taiwan | fentanyl | china | iran

5 Big Items Biden Should Bring Up in Meeting With Xi

President Joe Biden meets with China's President Xi Jinping during a virtual summit from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., Nov. 15, 2021. (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 14 November 2023 08:05 AM EST

In the year since President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping last met, relations between Washington, D.C., and Beijing have deteriorated to the point that experts contend the U.S. shouldn't bother giving its rival the time of day.

Nevertheless, the two leaders are expected to meet Wednesday in California during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. The sit-down follows a rocky year during which China has continued to provoke Taiwan, flew a spy balloon over sensitive U.S. military installations, and tried to upstage America's diplomatic role on the global stage.

Marisa Herman | editorial.herman@newsmax.com

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
In the year since President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping last met, relations between Washington, D.C., and Beijing have deteriorated to the point that experts contend the U.S. shouldn't bother giving its rival the time of day.
joe biden, xi jinping, meet, taiwan, fentanyl, china, iran, north korea, israel, hamas, war
1125
2023-05-14
Tuesday, 14 November 2023 08:05 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved