5 Big Items Biden Should Bring Up in Meeting With Xi

In the year since President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping last met, relations between Washington, D.C., and Beijing have deteriorated to the point that experts contend the U.S. shouldn't bother giving its rival the time of day.
Nevertheless, the two leaders are expected to meet Wednesday in California during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. The sit-down follows a rocky year during which China has continued to provoke Taiwan, flew a spy balloon over sensitive U.S. military installations, and tried to upstage America's diplomatic role on the global stage.
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.