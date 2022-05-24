×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | white house | taiwan | china | invasion

Biden, White House in 'Disarray' Over Taiwan Policy

President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attend a meeting at the Akasaka Palace State Guest House in Tokyo on May 23. (Saul Loeb/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 24 May 2022 06:17 AM

America's decades-old policy of maintaining a "strategic ambiguity" about its response to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan appeared far less strategic but certainly more ambiguous after President Joe Biden unequivocally committed to defending the island nation only to have his remarks swiftly walked back by White House aides – for the third time in just nine months.

During a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday, Biden was asked if the U.S. would step in to defend Taiwan if China ever followed through on its repeated threats to invade.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
America's decades-old policy of maintaining a "strategic ambiguity" about its response to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan appeared far less strategic but certainly more ambiguous after President Joe Biden unequivocally committed to defending the island nation.
joe biden, white house, taiwan, china, invasion
1210
2022-17-24
Tuesday, 24 May 2022 06:17 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved