Biden, White House in 'Disarray' Over Taiwan Policy

America's decades-old policy of maintaining a "strategic ambiguity" about its response to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan appeared far less strategic but certainly more ambiguous after President Joe Biden unequivocally committed to defending the island nation only to have his remarks swiftly walked back by White House aides – for the third time in just nine months.

During a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday, Biden was asked if the U.S. would step in to defend Taiwan if China ever followed through on its repeated threats to invade.