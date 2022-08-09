×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | weakness | icbm test | china | taiwan

Biden's ICBM Test Postponement a 'Show of Weakness' to China

President Joe Biden speaks before signing two bills aimed at combating fraud in the COVID-19 small business relief programs at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 5. (Evan Vucci/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 09 August 2022 07:15 AM EDT

President Joe Biden's decision to push back a long-planned intercontinental ballistic missile test amid tensions with China is a "show of weakness" that will only invite further aggression from our adversaries, foreign relations experts warn.

In the aftermath of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., visiting Taipei, Beijing has ratcheted up its aggression toward the democratic, independent island it claims as its own by conducting a spate of military drills in the seas and airspace around Taiwan.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
President Joe Biden's decision to push back a long-planned intercontinental ballistic missile test amid tensions with China is a "show of weakness" that will only invite further aggression from our adversaries, foreign relations experts warn.
joe biden, weakness, icbm test, china, taiwan
1014
2022-15-09
Tuesday, 09 August 2022 07:15 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved