Biden's ICBM Test Postponement a 'Show of Weakness' to China

President Joe Biden's decision to push back a long-planned intercontinental ballistic missile test amid tensions with China is a "show of weakness" that will only invite further aggression from our adversaries, foreign relations experts warn.

In the aftermath of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., visiting Taipei, Beijing has ratcheted up its aggression toward the democratic, independent island it claims as its own by conducting a spate of military drills in the seas and airspace around Taiwan.