Biden Focuses on Solar Energy, Ignores Surging Gas Prices

Despite the average price of gas nationally having nearly doubled from when President Joe Biden took office, the administration's energy priorities are currently trained on jump-starting a green agenda that's running on empty by championing solar energy instead of pushing policies to ease Americans' pain at the pump.

To spur the production of solar panels and other "clean energy" technologies, Biden took the extreme step of invoking the Defense Production Act and suspending tariffs on solar panel products from several Southeast Asian countries for the next 24 months.