Biden Comes Up Empty for US on Saudi Trip, Experts Say

Foreign affairs experts gave President Joe Biden's first Middle East trip a failing grade, charging that Biden was unable to accomplish any of his three primary goals: resetting ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, lowering gas prices by securing guarantees of more oil production, and reasserting U.S. influence in the region.

Biden left Jeddah without any significant announcements to trumpet back home, giving the trip's critics – including those who panned it even before he left – plenty of fodder, especially as the price of oil spiked to more than $100 per barrel on Monday.