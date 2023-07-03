×
Biden's Electric Vehicle Push Could Cost Him Rust Belt Votes

President Joe Biden (Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 03 July 2023 07:28 AM EDT

The White House push to ditch internal-combustion engines for electric vehicles could come at the cost of a key Rust Belt state, as one of the biggest automobile unions has already signaled it doesn't plan to endorse President Joe Biden's reelection campaign.

In May, the United Auto Workers announced it wouldn't endorse Biden, citing concerns that his electric vehicle policies could result in fewer jobs or positions that paid lower wages.

