Biden Silent as Pro-Abortion Activists Targeting Pro-life Centers, Kavanaugh

Despite the arrest of a man allegedly intent on assassinating Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and continued attacks at pro-life centers nationwide, House Democrats have slow-walked a bill that would provide high court justices and their families with increased security and President Joe Biden has yet to personally condemn the attempt on Kavanaugh's life.

While the number of attacks against pro-life organizations and threats against justices increased significantly after the shocking leak last month of a draft decision that indicates the high court is set to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that created a constitutional right to abortion, Democrats have largely ignored the uptick in violence and have failed to condemn or even directly address the attacks on pro-life centers and intimidation attempts against pro-life entities.