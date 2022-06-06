Biden Hasn't Given a Mainstream Media Interview in More Than 100 Days

Despite vowing to create the most transparent modern administration, President Joe Biden ended his first year in office giving fewer press conferences and media interviews than any of his five predecessors – and year two isn't shaping up to be much better.
Biden has now gone more than 100 days without giving any formal mainstream media interviews, even as the country faces trouble on multiple economic fronts.
