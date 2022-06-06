×
Biden Hasn't Given a Mainstream Media Interview in More Than 100 Days

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the recent mass shootings from the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 2. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Monday, 06 June 2022 06:25 AM

Despite vowing to create the most transparent modern administration, President Joe Biden ended his first year in office giving fewer press conferences and media interviews than any of his five predecessors – and year two isn't shaping up to be much better.

Biden has now gone more than 100 days without giving any formal mainstream media interviews, even as the country faces trouble on multiple economic fronts.

Monday, 06 June 2022 06:25 AM
