Tags: joe biden | press | conference | cheat sheet

Biden's Press Conference Cheat Sheet 'Cause for Concern'

President Joe Biden looks at a note card referencing a reporter as he delivers remarks during a joint press conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., April 26. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 01 May 2023 07:32 AM EDT

Communication experts say President Joe Biden's cheat sheet containing a reporter's picture, name, phonetic spelling, and question on it ahead of a press conference is "cause for concern" because it gives the appearance of media collusion that could involve a "substantial cover-up" of the 80-year-old commander-in-chief's mental acuity as he launches his reelection campaign.

During a recent joint press conference at the White House with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Biden was photographed holding a card that included the text of the first question, regarding the manufacturing of semiconductor chips, from Los Angeles Times reporter Courtney Subramanian – as well as her photo and a guide to sounding-out her last name.

Monday, 01 May 2023 07:32 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
