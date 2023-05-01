Biden's Press Conference Cheat Sheet 'Cause for Concern'

Communication experts say President Joe Biden's cheat sheet containing a reporter's picture, name, phonetic spelling, and question on it ahead of a press conference is "cause for concern" because it gives the appearance of media collusion that could involve a "substantial cover-up" of the 80-year-old commander-in-chief's mental acuity as he launches his reelection campaign.

During a recent joint press conference at the White House with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Biden was photographed holding a card that included the text of the first question, regarding the manufacturing of semiconductor chips, from Los Angeles Times reporter Courtney Subramanian – as well as her photo and a guide to sounding-out her last name.