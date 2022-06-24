How Biden Can Counter Nuclear Threats of Russia, China

The Biden administration continues to make arms control a staple of its national security policy despite the limitations that such treaties have placed on the military capabilities of the United States – and all while America's adversaries routinely and flagrantly violate any agreements, leaving the U.S. homeland more vulnerable and less safe.

President Joe Biden and his team apparently have not considered that, by defunding nuclear sea-launched cruise missiles, the government is throwing away its best hope to achieve real nuclear arms control with Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran.