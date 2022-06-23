Biden Defunds Critical Nuke Deterrent as US Adversaries Advance

President Joe Biden has defunded development of the nuclear sea-launched cruise missile, overruling his top generals and military advisers in the Pentagon who warn, correctly, that the weapon is vitally necessary for nuclear deterrence.

A nuclear SLCM, if developed and deployed, would be long-range (1,500-plus miles), stealthy because it can fly under radar, highly accurate, and armed with a warhead of variable yield (5-150 kilotons). It would also be launchable from U.S. Navy tactical platforms, submarines, and surface ships, including nuclear-powered attack subs, guided missile cruisers, and destroyers.