Biden, Netanyahu Tensions Resurface Amid Gaza Invasion Debate

Although the Biden administration appears to be sending mixed messages to Israel about how forcefully it should respond to the Oct. 7 terror massacre, geopolitical experts contend that the longstanding political differences between President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu won't create a rift between America and its closest ally in the Middle East.

In a historic show of support, Biden last week became the first U.S. president to travel to the Jewish state during an active conflict. While there, he reassured the nation that the U.S. had Israel's back.