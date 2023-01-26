Biden, Pence Look 'Incredibly Hypocritical' About Classified Documents

President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence each may want to consider issuing a mea culpa to former President Donald Trump after it was revealed that both men found classified documents that should not have been in their possession in their personal residences – and in Biden's case, in other locations, too.

Biden and Pence were both critical of Trump in the immediate aftermath of an unprecedented FBI raid on the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence that purportedly turned up a trove of documents that the National Archives and Records Administration claims should have been handed over at the end of Trump's term under the conditions set by the 1978 Presidential Records Act.