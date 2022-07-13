Biden's Middle East Trip Provides Abraham Accords Opportunity

While President Joe Biden may be largely focused on lowering gas prices when he visits oil-rich Saudi Arabia this week, Middle East experts say he shouldn't squander the opportunity to make a longer-lasting impact by working to pave the way for the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.
As Biden arrives in the Middle East for the first time as commander in chief, he enters a geopolitical landscape that has vastly shifted since his last official visit as vice president six years ago.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin