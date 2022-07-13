×
Biden's Middle East Trip Provides Abraham Accords Opportunity

President Joe Biden (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 13 July 2022 06:43 AM EDT

While President Joe Biden may be largely focused on lowering gas prices when he visits oil-rich Saudi Arabia this week, Middle East experts say he shouldn't squander the opportunity to make a longer-lasting impact by working to pave the way for the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

As Biden arrives in the Middle East for the first time as commander in chief, he enters a geopolitical landscape that has vastly shifted since his last official visit as vice president six years ago.

