Tags: joe biden | mental fitness | 2024 election | classified documents | memory

Democrats' 'Biggest Problem' Is Biden's 'Mental Fitness'

President Joe Biden (AP)

Monday, 12 February 2024 06:46 AM EST

Absolution may prove more costly than conviction for President Joe Biden.

Special counsel Robert Hur may have cleared Biden of any legal wrongdoing stemming from Biden's willful retention and disclosure of classified information, however, political analysts say the scathing details Hur's report included about Biden's mental acuity could be more damaging for an already unpopular president in a reelection year.

Absolution may prove more costly than conviction for President Joe Biden.
