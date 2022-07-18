Biden's Israel Trip Full of Gaffes, Confusion

President Joe Biden's propensity for making gaffes on the big stage continued during his first trip to the Middle East, embarrassing moments that included Biden appearing to get lost as he exited a stage, the president becoming confused during a one-on-one interview, and a particularly alarming mistake in which Biden told an Israeli contingent that we must keep alive the "honor of the Holocaust."

As soon as Biden touched down in the Holy Land on Wednesday, he seemed to forget where he was and what he was doing.