Will Michigan's Gaza Protest Votes Shake Biden's Israel Support?

President Joe Biden's vow to stand in solidarity with Israel's campaign to root out Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip seems far less ironclad now than it did in the immediate aftermath of the Oct. 7 attacks on the Jewish state, with Biden increasingly voicing support for a cease-fire as he faces mounting political pressure from progressives.

Even though Biden on Tuesday easily won Michigan's Democrat presidential primary, the state's large percentage of Arab American and Muslim voters made known their displeasure with Biden's handling of the war, with more than 100,000 voters casting "uncommitted" ballots to protest the president.