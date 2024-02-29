×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | israel gaza | war | michigan | primary | arab american | voters

Will Michigan's Gaza Protest Votes Shake Biden's Israel Support?

President Joe Biden's support for Israel's campaign against Hamas in Gaza appears less firm now, with increasing calls for a cease-fire amidst mounting pressure from progressives. (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 29 February 2024 07:19 AM EST

President Joe Biden's vow to stand in solidarity with Israel's campaign to root out Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip seems far less ironclad now than it did in the immediate aftermath of the Oct. 7 attacks on the Jewish state, with Biden increasingly voicing support for a cease-fire as he faces mounting political pressure from progressives.

Even though Biden on Tuesday easily won Michigan's Democrat presidential primary, the state's large percentage of Arab American and Muslim voters made known their displeasure with Biden's handling of the war, with more than 100,000 voters casting "uncommitted" ballots to protest the president.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
President Joe Biden's vow to stand in solidarity with Israel's campaign to root out Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip seems far less ironclad now than it did in the immediate aftermath of the Oct. 7 attacks on the Jewish state.
joe biden, israel gaza, war, michigan, primary, arab american, voters
1119
2024-19-29
Thursday, 29 February 2024 07:19 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved