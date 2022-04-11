×
Tags: joe biden | food prices | inflation | supply chain

Biden's 'Radical' Policies Cause 'Massive' Increases in Food Prices

Shoppers line up at the cashiers' checkout at a Target store in Miami, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Monday, 11 April 2022 06:29 AM

If the cost of food is already busting your budget, economists say Americans should brace for their grocery bills to shoot even higher.

The price of groceries was already on the rise due to pandemic-driven supply chain issues caused by the Biden administration's "big government" COVID-19 response when Russia's war on Ukraine only exacerbated the problem, sparking yet another food price hike around the globe.

