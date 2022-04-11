Biden's 'Radical' Policies Cause 'Massive' Increases in Food Prices

If the cost of food is already busting your budget, economists say Americans should brace for their grocery bills to shoot even higher.
The price of groceries was already on the rise due to pandemic-driven supply chain issues caused by the Biden administration's "big government" COVID-19 response when Russia's war on Ukraine only exacerbated the problem, sparking yet another food price hike around the globe.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin