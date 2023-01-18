Questions Mount in Biden Documents Scandal, Delays 'Not Adding Up'

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump both purportedly stored classified documents at their personal residences and the Department of Justice has appointed separate special counsels to investigate the actions of both men for potential criminality. But just because Trump was the only one subject to a dramatic FBI raid doesn't mean the bureau isn't involved in Biden's case, legal experts say.

When news broke that classified documents had been found at the offices of the Penn Biden Center and in Biden's Wilmington, Delaware home garage, many Americans expected he would be treated similarly to Trump, and the locations would soon be filled with federal agents like the ones who flooded Trump's Mar-A-Lago residence in August.