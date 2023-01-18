×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | donald trump | classified documents | investigation | doj | fbi | criminality

Questions Mount in Biden Documents Scandal, Delays 'Not Adding Up'

(Newsmax)

By    |   Wednesday, 18 January 2023 06:43 AM EST

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump both purportedly stored classified documents at their personal residences and the Department of Justice has appointed separate special counsels to investigate the actions of both men for potential criminality. But just because Trump was the only one subject to a dramatic FBI raid doesn't mean the bureau isn't involved in Biden's case, legal experts say.

When news broke that classified documents had been found at the offices of the Penn Biden Center and in Biden's Wilmington, Delaware home garage, many Americans expected he would be treated similarly to Trump, and the locations would soon be filled with federal agents like the ones who flooded Trump's Mar-A-Lago residence in August.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump both purportedly stored classified documents at their personal residences and the Department of Justice has appointed separate special counsels to investigate the actions of both men for potential criminality.
joe biden, donald trump, classified documents, investigation, doj, fbi, criminality
1073
2023-43-18
Wednesday, 18 January 2023 06:43 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved